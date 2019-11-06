

In this episode:

The question we’ve all been asking ourselves this past week, who shot Ghost? The guys begin with a Power recap *SPOILER ALERT* (17:05) and the chaos over the Popeyes chicken sandwich (43:40). They also talk Frank Ocean and Miguel’s new music (76:16), Summer Walker is over it (98:57), J. Cole teasing retirement (110:15) and Rory’s hot-take on Diddy (120:30)

Sleeper Picks Joe: Elaine – “Changes” Rory: Big Boi – “Intentions” Mal: Smoke Dza & Benny the Butcher – “7:30” Parks: Bother Ali – “Father Figures”

