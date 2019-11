Doja Cat delivers her sophomore album Hot Pink. Featuring twelve new records and guest appearances by Gucci Mane and Smino. She told LA Times about the project:

“Yeah, this album is a lot more African influenced. I can sample Blink-182 but put an African vocal sample in there. The whole song feels like you’re in a tropical forest.”

You can stream Hot Pink in its entirety below.