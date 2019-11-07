Following his time with Maybach Music, Rockie Fresh, who’s now signed to Rostrum Records, will be releasing his debut album Destination on November 15th. Here is the official video for his track “Round Here”. He recently spoke about his upcoming album stating:

“The album should be expected to be well rounded showcasing a lot of different styles and emotions. I’ma also letting fans more into my personal life.”

Watch the clip below and download “Round Here” on Apple Music/Google Play.

