Tory Lanez just announced that his long-awaited Chixtape 5 mixtape with be released on on November 15th. Here is the first single from the project titled “Jerry Sprunger” featuring T-Pain.

Check out “Jerry Sprunger” and the full Chixtape 5 tracklist below.

1. Jalissa’s Back! (SKIT)

2. The Trade

3. Jerry Sprunger (Feat. T-Pain)

4. Beauty in the Benz

5. Blowin’ Mine’s // Leah’s Introduction (SKIT)

6. The Take

7. Broken Promises

8. The Fargo Splash

9. Luv Ya Gyal // Love Sounds

10. Yessirr

11. Best of You // Busted (SKIT)

12. The Cry

13. Still Waiting

14. A Fools Tale (Running Back)

15. Thoughts

16. If You Gotta…

17. Room 112

18. Last Love Letter (SKIT)