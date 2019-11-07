Tory Lanez just announced that his long-awaited Chixtape 5 mixtape with be released on on November 15th. Here is the first single from the project titled “Jerry Sprunger” featuring T-Pain.
Check out “Jerry Sprunger” and the full Chixtape 5 tracklist below.
1. Jalissa’s Back! (SKIT)
2. The Trade
3. Jerry Sprunger (Feat. T-Pain)
4. Beauty in the Benz
5. Blowin’ Mine’s // Leah’s Introduction (SKIT)
6. The Take
7. Broken Promises
8. The Fargo Splash
9. Luv Ya Gyal // Love Sounds
10. Yessirr
11. Best of You // Busted (SKIT)
12. The Cry
13. Still Waiting
14. A Fools Tale (Running Back)
15. Thoughts
16. If You Gotta…
17. Room 112
18. Last Love Letter (SKIT)