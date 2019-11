Following his video with Lil Yachty, Stunna 4 Vegas delivers a new collab with Migos’ Offset titled “Up The Smoke”. No word if Stunna has a new project on the way but with the amount of new music, don’t be suprised if the follow up to his popular album Big 4x is on the horizon.

Stream “Up The Smoke” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.