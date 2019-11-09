In this episode:

T.I. is taking it to the next level! He recently made headlines due to comments he made referring to his daughters hymen (21:35). Joe and the guys also discuss Kevin McCall’s drama (41:00), should men who cheat give their partner a “hall pass” (68:25), having sex with married women (84:20), Joe discovers what gaslighting is (115:10), and more!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Black Rob – “I Dare You” Rory: Lil Wayne – “La La La” Mal: Ras Kass – “I Love This Show” Parks: Shyheim & Big L – “Furious Anger”