Nigerian-Canadian artist TOBi teams up with Soulection’s Sángo for a new record titled “Faces”. TOBi recently spoke about the record. Stating:

“Walking in so many new rooms and spaces, I’ve learned to deal with the unfamiliar faces and keep myself grounded regardless of who I’m in front of. It’s an interesting experience to speak with a stranger who knows details about my life. At the forefront, we have to remember who was with you in the trenches and what you stand for regardless of the environment.”

You can stream “Faces” below.