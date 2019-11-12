It was recently announced that Danny Brown will be the musical guest on tonight’s episode of The Tonight Show but before the performance, he premieres the official video for his latest single “Best Life”. Produced by Q-Tip and directed by Augustin Vita.

He will also hold the sixth annual Bruiser Thanksgiving concert on November 27. Tickets are on sale now and the lineup will be revealed soon.

Watch the “Best Life” video below and download his new album uknowhatimsayin¿ now on Apple Music/Google Play.

