Pardison Fontaine will release his major label debut Underrated on November 15th. Here is his latest single “Take It Down” featuring Offset. Pardi had this to say about his upcoming project;

“It’s more of an introduction, I’m catching up fans who have known about me for a long time and introducing myself as an artist to new audiences.”

You stream “Take It Down” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.