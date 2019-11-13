The deep dive you’ve all been waiting for, the art of getting boo’d. Joe and the guys discuss Drake getting boo’d off stage this past weekend (16:29). They also discuss Summer Walker and the lack of artist development (39:40), Joe on Love and Hip Hop (66:52), the new “man of the year award” (96:55), and the guys share their theories on Instagram hiding likes (142:40)

Sleeper Picks Joe: Jacquees (ft Tory Lanez) – “Risk It All” Rory: R.Lum.R – “Lies” Mal: Ant Clemons – “4 Letter Word” Parks: God Father of Harlem Soundtrack – “Hallelujah”

