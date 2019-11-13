Incarcerated rapper 03 Greedo and producer Kenny Beats will be releasing a new project titled Netflix & Deal on November 22nd. Here is the lead single titled “Maria”.
Netflix & Deal will feature thirteen new records and guest appearances by Freddie Gibbs, Vince Staples, Maxo Kream, Buddy, OhGeesy, and Buddy.
- “Traffic”
- “Paid in Full”
- “Disco Shit” f. Freddie Gibbs
- “Maria”
- “Blue People” f. Vince Staples
- “Beg Your Pardon” f. Maxo Kream
- “Honey I Shrunk the Kids”
- “Brad Pitt”
- “Aye Twin” f. KEY!
- “Life”
- “Payback” f. Ohgeesy
- “Soulfood” f. Buddy
- “Dead Presidents”