Incarcerated rapper 03 Greedo and producer Kenny Beats will be releasing a new project titled Netflix & Deal on November 22nd. Here is the lead single titled “Maria”.

Netflix & Deal will feature thirteen new records and guest appearances by Freddie Gibbs, Vince Staples, Maxo Kream, Buddy, OhGeesy, and Buddy.

  1. “Traffic”
  2. “Paid in Full”
  3. “Disco Shit” f. Freddie Gibbs
  4. “Maria”
  5. “Blue People” f. Vince Staples
  6. “Beg Your Pardon” f. Maxo Kream
  7. “Honey I Shrunk the Kids”
  8. “Brad Pitt”
  9. “Aye Twin” f. KEY!
  10. “Life”
  11. “Payback” f. Ohgeesy
  12. “Soulfood” f. Buddy
  13. “Dead Presidents”

