View this post on Instagram

IT’S THAT TIME OF THE YEAR 🎁 DECEMBER 13TH MERRY CHRISTMAS RETRO GAMER 2 will be dropping! Also, I’m releasing LIMITED COPIES of the “NES COLLECTORS EDITION” that comes with a replica Nintendo cartridge for MCRG2! I TOLD YALL IM NOT LETTING UP! MCRG2 is the dopest project dropping this year! Entirely produced by myself, and featuring my bros Conway, Elcamino & Billie Essco, this GIFT is coming right on time for the holidays. December always makes me feel nostalgic about retro games I had growing up. Most video games I got were gifts for Christmas so this year I wanted to give the listener that experience by having the chance to own this limited project. PREORDERS START FRIDAY NOVEMBER 15TH! ONCE THEY ARE GONE…THEY’RE GONE FOREVER SO ACT FAST! If you are ready for MCRG2 let me know 🎮 ONLY AT LUCKYSEVEN30.COM |All preorders will be shipped before Christmas | Illustrations: AJ Valenti | Graphic Design: Fred Sanchez |Engineer: Brad Lauchert | #MCRG2 #RetroGames #VideoGames #Gamers