In this episode:

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. This week we chop it up with Drink Champs Alumni Fabolous! The legend shares some of his favorite moments in hip-hop that changed the course of his career. Fab also shares stories about being signed to Desert Storm, working with DJ Clue and the legendary Nate Dogg.

Fab pays homage to his influences in Hip-Hop and acknowledges how he’s gained respect from his OG’s and the new generation of Artists.

Fabolous also shares origin stories about some of his hit records like “You Be Killin’ Them”, “You Make Me Better” and his new single “Choosy”. Fab also chops it up about going viral on his previous DC episode alongside guests Jadakiss and Diddy! The Champs and Fab talk about lots of great topics, this is an episode you don’t want to miss!