Tory Lanez delivers his highly anticipated new project Chixtape 5. Featuring 18 tracks and guest appearances by T-Pain, Lil Wayne, Fabolous, Trey Songz, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg, Jagged Edge, Mya, Chris Brown, Mario, The-Dream, and more.

