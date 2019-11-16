Following the release of his new album Lux Prima with Karen O, Danger Mouse digs into the vault and drops a previously-unreleased collab with MF DOOM and Sparklehorse titled “Ninjarous”. Off of Danger Mouse’s upcoming compilation, 30th Century Volume 2. He spoke about the record:

“Mark [Linkous] and I worked on a lot of music together. But it was the song that he and I wrote and recorded with MF DOOM that really resonated with him. It was one of his favorites, so I’m happy to have this opportunity to pay tribute to him by getting it out there.”

You can stream “Ninjarous” below.



