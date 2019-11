Khalid after his huge year of touring with his new single titled “Up All Night”. He recently spoke about the record:

“‘Up All Night’ is really special to me and I’m so excited that I am able to share it with my fans so quickly. I’ve been touring the world, and interacting with my fans each night has been really inspiring. I’m working hard on some more new music to share with you guys soon!”

Stream “Up All Night” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.