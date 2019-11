Bob Marley’s grandson Skip Marley continues his families legacy in music with his new single “Slow Down” featuring H.E.R.. Skip told VIBE about his new music,

“It’s really trial and error with music. It’s picking and choosing while fine-tuning the ones you really love. You’ll know when it’s right. There’s no other way than right. You can’t go left.”

You can stream “Slow Down” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.