As promised, Fred the Godson delivers his new solo project God Level. Featuring ten new songs and guest appearances by Jim Jones, Benny the Butcher, 38 Spesh, Axel Leon, Marc Scibilia, Bobbi Storm, and Sweetest Voice.

God Level by Fred The Godson