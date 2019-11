Queen & Slim starring Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith will hit the theaters on November 27th. Featuring seventeen new songs and contributions by Lauryn Hill, EarthGang, Tiana Major9, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Vince Staples, 6LACK, Mereba, Bilal, Syd & more

You can stream Queen & Slim below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.