It’s been said that the JBP is a music podcast, and this episode Joe and the guys discuss all the new music that’s dropped. Starting with Jhene Aiko’s new single (14:28), a Chixtape 5 review (40:35), the unsolved mystery of Eskimo brothers (65:00), Netflix’s counter to Disney (85:50), and the NFL covering its tracks (117:20).

Sleeper Picks: Joe: Royce da 5’9 – “Black Savage” Rory: OutKast – “The Art of Storytelling” Mal: Curren$y – “Alert” Parks: Public Enemy – “Bring the Noise”