Tory Lanez pulled up on Joe and from start to finish Tory leaves no questions unanswered. They begin with Tory’s relationship with Drake (2:31). Also discuss the Chixtape series (11:20), Tory being compared to Bryson Tiller (14:30), the King of R&B (40:17), artist dealing with media (1:16:16), Tory addresses old beefs (1:36:28) and sends a message to Travis Scott (1:39:49). Much going on in this conversation, so Pull Up!