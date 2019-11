Mark Ronson takes the reigns on the music from Twentieth Century Fox and Blue Sky Studio’s upcoming animated comedy Spies in Disguise, starring Will Smith and Tom Holland. The movies hits theaters on Christmas Day. The soundtrack, Mark Ronson Presents the Music of Spies in Disguise will be released in stores on December 13th. Here is the first single with Mark and Anderson .Paak titled “Then There Were Two”.

You can stream “Then There Were Two” below.