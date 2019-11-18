After dropping his new album, K.R.I.T. IZ HERE sans his popular “My Sub” series, Big K.R.I.T. now delivers the 5th installment titled “Ballad of the Bass”. He had this to say about the release,

“As my ‘From the South with Love’ tour comes to an end this weekend, I want to thank y’all for showing up and showing out every night. I premiered my fifth ‘My Sub’ install ‘Ballad of the Bass’ while on tour and your reaction was crazy mane! Ya’ll been asking me all tour to release it, so tonight it’s yours.”

You can stream “Ballad Of The Bass (My Sub V)” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.





