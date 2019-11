Evidence has been getting into the production side of things recently with production credits for Kanye West, Heltah Skeltah, Madchild, Raekwon, Apathy, Vince Staples, Planet Asia, and more. Now following him producing Brother Ali’s entire project, Evidence gives fans a new beat tape titled Squirrel Tape Instrumentals Vol. 1. Featuring 26 previously-unreleased beats.

You can stream the full project in its entirety below.

Squirrel Tape Instrumentals Vol. 1 by Evidence