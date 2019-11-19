In honor of what would’ve been Phife Dawg‘s 49th birthday (November 20), Consequence liberates a new record from the two recorded during the sessions of A Tribe Called Quest‘s final album. Cons says about the track:

“I always knew I wanted people to hear this record, but it just felt like the timing had to be right. This year it feels right. The one thing I know about Phife is that he’s a rapper’s rapper. The best gift I could give him for his birthday this year is to let the world hear the 5 Foot Assassin once again!”

Check out “No Place Like Home” below.

