The Game’s “final” album Born 2 Rap is set to be released on November 29th. He takes to Instagram to reveal the official artwork and tracklist. The artwork features The Game in the studio with 9 pregnant women while he writes a verse. In the caption he states:

I promise another classic… my day 1 fans know what it is… I will not disappoint !!!! S/O to the beautiful soon to be mothers @jazzlynsworld @__kokaine__ @latriecejonae @yagirl.bree_ @ebby.b00 @lilmama_gina @micheladriii @bellaxxmimi & @leexy_renee for coming through on short notice, listening to, understanding my vision & participating in the cover art for this album. The concept behind this photo goes way beyond what you see upon 1st glance & I absolutely cannot wait for all of you to hear the music that goes along with the album.

Born 2 Rap will feature 24 new songs and guest appearances by Ed Sheeran, Nipsey Hussle, 21 Savage, Bryson Tiller, Anderson .Paak, Chris Brown, Masego and Netflix’s Rhythm & Flow winner D Smoke.

Check out the artwork and full tracklist below.