It’s that time of year again as the Recording Academy decides to reveal this year’s GRAMMY nominees. Newcomer Lizzo leads the way with 8 nominations followed by another new artist Lil Nas X with 6. Ariana Grande & H.E.R. are tied with 5 nomination and J. Cole pulled down 4. Also noted the late Nipsey Hussle received 3 noms as well.

You can check out the full list of categories and nominations below.

Album of the Year

Bon Iver, i,i

Lana Del Rey, NORMAN FUCKING ROCKWELL!

Billie Eilish, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Ariana Grande, thank u, next

H.E.R., I Used to Know Her

Lil Nas X, 7

Lizzo, Cuz I Love You

Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride

Record of the Year

Bon Iver, “Hey Ma”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

H.E.R., “Hard Place”

Khalid, “Talk”

Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower”

Song of the Year

Lady Gaga, “Always Remember Us This Way”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Brandi Carlile, “Bring My Flowers Now”

H.E.R., “Hard Place”

Taylor Swift, “Lover”

Lana Del Rey, “Norman Fucking Rockwell”

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Love”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

ROSALÍA

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Rap Album

Dreamville, Revenge of the Dreamers III

Meek Mill, Championships

21 Savage, I AM > I WAS

Tyler, the Creator, IGOR

YBN Cordae, The Lost Boy

Best Rap Song

YBN Cordae & Chance the Rapper, “Bad Idea”

Rick Ross & Drake, “Gold Roses”

21 Savage & J. Cole, “A Lot”

Nipsey Hussle, Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy, “Racks in the Middle“

DaBaby, “Suge”

Best Rap Performance

J. Cole, “MIDDLE CHILD”

DaBaby, “Suge”

Dreamville feat. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy, “Down Bad”

Nipsey Hussle feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy, “Racks in the Middle”

Offset feat. Cardi B, “Clout”

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher”

Lil Baby & Gunna, “Drip Too Hard”

Lil Nas X, “Panini”

Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch, “Ballin”

Young Thug feat. J. Cole & Travis Scott, “The London”

Best R&B Album

BJ The Chicago Kid, 1123

Lucky Daye, Painted

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

PJ Morton, PAUL

Anderson .Paak, Ventura

Best R&B Song

H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”

Emily King, “Look At Me Now”

Chris Brown & Drake, “No Guidance”

Lucky Daye, “Roll Some Mo”

PJ Morton & JoJo, “Say So”

Best R&B Performance

Daniel Caesar, “Love Again”

H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”

Lizzo feat. Gucci Mane, “Exactly How I Feel”

Lucky Daye, “Roll Some Mo”

Anderson .Paak feat. André 3000, “Come Home”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

BJ The Chicago Kid, “Time Today”

India.Arie, “Steady Love”

Lizzo, “Jerome”

Lucky Daye, “Real Games”

PJ Morton feat. Jazmine Sullivan, “Built For Love”

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Steve Lacy, Apollo XXI

Lizzo, Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)

Georgia Anne Muldrow, Overload

NAO, Saturn

Jessie Reyez, Being Human in Public

Best Reggae Album

Koffee, Rapture

Julian Marley, As I Am

Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics, The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie vs. Roots Radics

Steel Pulse, Mass Manipulation

Third World, More Work to be Done

Best World Music Album

Altin Gün, Gece

Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley, What Heat

Burna Boy, Africa Giant

Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet, Fanm D’Ayiti

Angelique Kidjo, Celia

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

John Hill

Finneas

Ricky Reed

Best Music Video

The Chemical Brothers, “We’ve Got to Try”

Gary Clark Jr., “This Land“

FKA twigs, “Cellophane“

Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Tove Lo, “Glad He’s Gone”