It’s that time of year again as the Recording Academy decides to reveal this year’s GRAMMY nominees. Newcomer Lizzo leads the way with 8 nominations followed by another new artist Lil Nas X with 6. Ariana Grande & H.E.R. are tied with 5 nomination and J. Cole pulled down 4. Also noted the late Nipsey Hussle received 3 noms as well.
You can check out the full list of categories and nominations below.
Album of the Year
Bon Iver, i,i
Lana Del Rey, NORMAN FUCKING ROCKWELL!
Billie Eilish, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Ariana Grande, thank u, next
H.E.R., I Used to Know Her
Lil Nas X, 7
Lizzo, Cuz I Love You
Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride
Record of the Year
Bon Iver, “Hey Ma”
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
H.E.R., “Hard Place”
Khalid, “Talk”
Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower”
Song of the Year
Lady Gaga, “Always Remember Us This Way”
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Brandi Carlile, “Bring My Flowers Now”
H.E.R., “Hard Place”
Taylor Swift, “Lover”
Lana Del Rey, “Norman Fucking Rockwell”
Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Love”
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
ROSALÍA
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Rap Album
Dreamville, Revenge of the Dreamers III
Meek Mill, Championships
21 Savage, I AM > I WAS
Tyler, the Creator, IGOR
YBN Cordae, The Lost Boy
Best Rap Song
YBN Cordae & Chance the Rapper, “Bad Idea”
Rick Ross & Drake, “Gold Roses”
21 Savage & J. Cole, “A Lot”
Nipsey Hussle, Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy, “Racks in the Middle“
DaBaby, “Suge”
Best Rap Performance
J. Cole, “MIDDLE CHILD”
DaBaby, “Suge”
Dreamville feat. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy, “Down Bad”
Nipsey Hussle feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy, “Racks in the Middle”
Offset feat. Cardi B, “Clout”
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration
DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher”
Lil Baby & Gunna, “Drip Too Hard”
Lil Nas X, “Panini”
Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch, “Ballin”
Young Thug feat. J. Cole & Travis Scott, “The London”
Best R&B Album
BJ The Chicago Kid, 1123
Lucky Daye, Painted
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
PJ Morton, PAUL
Anderson .Paak, Ventura
Best R&B Song
H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”
Emily King, “Look At Me Now”
Chris Brown & Drake, “No Guidance”
Lucky Daye, “Roll Some Mo”
PJ Morton & JoJo, “Say So”
Best R&B Performance
Daniel Caesar, “Love Again”
H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”
Lizzo feat. Gucci Mane, “Exactly How I Feel”
Lucky Daye, “Roll Some Mo”
Anderson .Paak feat. André 3000, “Come Home”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
BJ The Chicago Kid, “Time Today”
India.Arie, “Steady Love”
Lizzo, “Jerome”
Lucky Daye, “Real Games”
PJ Morton feat. Jazmine Sullivan, “Built For Love”
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Steve Lacy, Apollo XXI
Lizzo, Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)
Georgia Anne Muldrow, Overload
NAO, Saturn
Jessie Reyez, Being Human in Public
Best Reggae Album
Koffee, Rapture
Julian Marley, As I Am
Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics, The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie vs. Roots Radics
Steel Pulse, Mass Manipulation
Third World, More Work to be Done
Best World Music Album
Altin Gün, Gece
Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley, What Heat
Burna Boy, Africa Giant
Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet, Fanm D’Ayiti
Angelique Kidjo, Celia
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
John Hill
Finneas
Ricky Reed
Best Music Video
The Chemical Brothers, “We’ve Got to Try”
Gary Clark Jr., “This Land“
FKA twigs, “Cellophane“
Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Tove Lo, “Glad He’s Gone”