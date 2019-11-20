On this episode, Joe shares his thoughts on Ari Lennox’s recent Twitter rant (13:20) and Summer Walker’s awkward acceptance speech (37:36). Also, Rory claims Lizzo is an industry plant (48:03), The Game’s album cover is TRASH (59:18), PartyNextDoor teases new music (66:15), a breakdown of Cardi B’s freestyle (89:00), Omarion is the man of the year (111:15) and MORE!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Amber Marks – “Love is Stronger Than Pride” Rory: Child – “Darling” Mal: Pardison Fontaine – “Too Late” Parks: David Bars – “A Star is Born”