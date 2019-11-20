KXNG Crooked and Bronze Nazareth will be teaming up for a new joint project titled Gravitas on December 13th. Crook spoke about the project:

“I could try to think of something deep to say about the album or I could think of something really fly to say about it, but the realest thing I can tell you is — just listen to it. It speaks for itself.”

Bronze Nazareth added:

“I believe true artists like Crook put it all on the track, meaning they show you who they are. There’s artists that people feel like they know because they lay it all out in the music. I felt his music to that extent… The importance of this project is simple to me — great bars and great production. I and countless others regard him as one of the greats. I’d put Crook up against anybody — bar-for-bar, double entendres, word play, flow patterns, feel. Bruh has it all.”

Here is the first single from the project titled “I Can Still Remember”.

Gravitas will also feature guest appearances by DMX, Royce 5’9, Ghostface Killah, Benny the Butcher, RZA, Snoop Dogg, Planet Asia, Bishop Lamont, Ras Kass, and more.

You can stream “I Can Still Remember” below.