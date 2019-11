Trippie Redd just released his new collab with DaBaby titled “Death”. He returns with a new anti-love song titled d the latest single “Who Need Love”. Off of his upcoming album, A Love Letter To You 4, which drops on November 22nd. “Who Need Love” sounds like he takes a few shots at his ex, fellow rapper Coi Leray but nothing is confirmed.

You can stream “Who Need Love” below.