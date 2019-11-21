Rapsody shared her disappointment with her new album, EVE, now being nominated for a GRAMMY this year after her 2017 album Laila’s Wisdom was nominated for album of the year. She took to Instagram to make a statement

“I rarely, if ever, show my cards or that I’m human when it comes to my music career. Feel like opening up some today, tho. Today… disappointed. Yes. Frustrated… beyond. But, you have to tell yourself the good fight is never an easy one. And the people that are the faces of the purpose behind your art are what makes creating not empty: with awards, nominations, or none at all…. Art is too important not to share.”

She decides to make another statement with a new freestyle with Hot 97’s Funk Flex.