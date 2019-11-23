In this episode:

Episode 300 is in the books and Joe gets straight to it with a recap of PartyNextDoor’s new music (11:10). Joe also issues an apology (15:20), Pardi takes the lead on Mal (25:00), Grammy nominations (38:16), Trey Songz playing the long game (87:08), the new Tesla truck (105:25), and NBA YoungBoy dirty mackin’ (139:16) and more. Th

Sleeper Picks Joe: Bilal & Raphael Saadiq – “Soul Sista” Rory: Memphis Bleek – “Mind Right (Remix)” Mal: Teeflii – “You The Best” Parks: Joe Budden – “Dreams (Interlude)”