Jack Harlow keeps the new visuals coming. After dropping “Ghost” & “WARSAW” in the past few weeks, he returns with an ode to his hometown with the official video for “River Road”. Jack recently spoke about the record. Stating:

“You can say that ‘RIVER ROAD’ is my love letter to Louisville. It’s one of the most important and most personal songs I’ve ever written. There is an actual street called River Road in Louisville, which starts downtown and runs along the entire river, letting you see most of Louisville by traveling along it. ’RIVER ROAD’ is more of a metaphor for my own journey and how Louisville has shaped who I am today. We wanted the video to be simple yet personal and remind people of their own River Road from wherever they are from.”

Watch the video below


