Ciara gathers Ester Dean, City Girls, LA LA and actress Lupita Nyong’o for a new single titled “Melanin”. She told Entertainment Tonight.

“It is girl power, melanin queen power happening on this record and I’m so honored and so proud of it. The energy is crazy. It’s energy, tempo, that good old 808, Miami base songs. It’s just so good. I’m excited.”

You can stream “Melanin” below.