Currently incarcerated artist, 03 Greedo follows his project with Mustard, Still Summer in the Projects and Travis Barker, Meet the Drummers with a new project with popular producer Kenny Beats titled Netflix & Deal.

Featuring 13 new songs and guest appearances by Freddie Gibbs, Vince Staples, Maxo Kream, Buddy, Key! and OhGeesy.

You can stream Netflix & Deal in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.