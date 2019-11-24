After dropping “How I Move” with Lil Baby, Flipp Dinero gives fans his full project titled LOVE FOR GUALA. Featuring thieteen new records and guest appearances by Jay Critch, Rich the Kid, Kodak Black and Lil Baby. He had this to say about the project:

“I sequenced the project with intent; I try to give fans what they want before I give them what they need… there’s a transition from hood sounds to a more universal sound: it starts with songs from the street, then love songs, to ending with songs about growth and being a man.”

You can stream LOVE FOR GUALA in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.



