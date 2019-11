Fabolous will be releasing the third installment to his Summertime Shootout series on November 29th. Today he reveals the official artwork and tracklist.

Summertime Shootout 3 will feature sixteen new tracks and guest appearances by Meek Mill, Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Chris Brown, Jacquees, Teyana Taylor, Tory Lanez, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Roddy Ricch, and more.

Check out the full tracklist below.