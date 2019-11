Stormzy will be releasing his highly anticipated sophomore album Heavy Is The Head on December 13th. He returns with the official video for his Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy-assisted single “Own It”.

Heavy Is The Head will feature sixteen new songs and guest appearances by H.E.R., YEBBA, Aitch, Headie One, and Tiana Major9.

Watch the video for “Own It” below and pre-order now on Apple Music/Google Play.