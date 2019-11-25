Griselda’s Westside Gunn, Conway and Benny the Butcher ready their Shady debut WWCD (What Would Chine Do) for release on November 29th. They reveal the official artwork and tracklist.

WWCD (What Would Chine Do) will feature thirteen new songs and guest appearances by Raekwon, 50 Cent, Novel, Eminem, Keisha Plum, and Tina Deniece.

Check out the full tracklist and official trailer below.