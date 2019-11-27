Joe officially declares today as Omarion Day! Joe shares his support for the pettiness of Omarion and what his new tour means for Lil Fizz. The guys also discuss Summer Walker approaching legend status (21:58), a breakdown of Charlamagne’s 1 on 1 with Serge Ibaka (40:30), Joe and his Eskimo sister (64:00), Joe’s theory on PartyNextDoor and The Weeknd (93:30), Bink vs Mike Dean (112:25) and more!

Sleepers: Joe: Post Malone – “Hollywood’s Bleeding” Rory: Free Nationalist – “Shibuya” Mal: Reason – “Flick It Up” Parks: Elcamino – “I Don’t Understand”