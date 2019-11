Here’s a new video from Jarren Benton. This is for his track “Wasabi”. Directed by Kharkee. He had this to say about the visual.



Been sitting on this video for a minute, wasn’t gonna drop it but fuck it why not. Shout out to @nojumper for the premiere and shout out to the cool fans that showed up and jumped in this bitch.

Watch the clip below and download “Wasabi” now on Apple Music/Google Play.