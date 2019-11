Fabolous returns with his new project Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever. Featuring sixreen new songs and guest appearances by Meek Mill, Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Chris Brown, Jacquees, Teyana Taylor, Tory Lanez, A Boogie, Roddy Ricch, and more.

You can stream Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.