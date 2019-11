Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine and Benny the Butcher drop off their Shady Records debut, WWCD. Featuring thirteen new tracks and guest appearances by Raekwon, 50 Cent, Novel, Eminem, Keisha Plum, and Tina Deniece.

You can stream WWCD in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play. Also check out part one of their WWCD documentary titled Connie’s Son.