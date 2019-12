Them boys was podin’ today! Starting off with a review of the highly anticipated film “The Irishman” (15:55), the guys discuss Goldlinks Instagram rants (31:08), The Game’s new album (63:08), Fabolous’ new project (79:38), and the guys share what they’re grateful for (88:08) and more.

Sleeper Picks:

Joe: The Game – “Murder” Rory: Sheek Louch – “Good Love” Mal: The Dogg Pound – “Big Pimpin” Parks: Talib Kweli & Hi-Tek – “Just Begun”