The Game delivers his “final” album, Born 2 Rap. Featuring 25 new tracks and guest appearances by Anderson .Paak, 21 Savage, Bryson Tiller, Dom Kennedy, Mozzy, Travis Barker, Marsha Ambrosius, Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Ed Sheeran, Nipsey Hussle, Rhythm & Flow winner D. Smoke, and more.

You can stream Born 2 Rap in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.