Mayer Hawthorne and Jake One aka Tuxedo give fans a new two pack as they link up with Cee-Lo Green for “Get the Money” and legendary group Tony! Toni! Toné! for “Own Thang”.
You can stream both records below
The “Get The Money (Feat. @CeeLoGreen)” b/w “Own Thang (feat. Tony! Toni! Toné!)” 7″ is available now for Record Store Day Black Friday at your local record store and on your favorite streaming service. #RSDBF #RecordStoreDay #RSD #FuxWithTheTux #Tux3do pic.twitter.com/219lrOGEqt
