In this episode:

It’s not so lonely at the top when you’re with your friends. This past week, Spotify announced the JBP as its BIGGEST podcast (14:18). Mal also praises Fab’s new project (22:13) and the crew discusses his situation with Shiggy (28:19). They also show their support for 2 Milly (34:02), Justin Bieber stands against racism (49:04), men having “a list” (69:52), the hackers attack Offset (88:21) and much more on the NUMBER ONE podcast! We thank the first and last time listeners for all of your support!

Sleeper Picks Joe: The Game – “Gangstas Make the Girls Go Wild” Rory: Jessame – “Times We Had” Mal: Griselda – “Chef Dreds” Parks: Action Bronson & The Alchemist – “Descendant of the Stars”