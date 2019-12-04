In this episode:

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. On today’s episode The Champs chop it up with legendary record executive, C.E.O. and co-founder of Murder Inc., Irv Gotti. A fellow DC Alumni, we welcome back Irv Gotti as he shares classic hip-hop stories, of his personal hip-hop journey.

Irv takes us on a ride through hip-hop history as he shares stories of working with a young JAY Z, being introduced to the Ruff Ryders, working with Ja Rule and forming the group “Murder Inc.“, a super group composed of Ja Rule, DMX & JAY Z.

As Irv expresses his displeasure, with the disconnection in hip-hop between the young and older generation, Irv Gotti and The Champs discuss establishing a hip-hop union. And Irv shares the story of how a hip-hop union was almost created between J.Prince, Suge Knight and himself.

An episode filled with lots of hip-hop history and gems from an icon in the game, Irv Gotti also shares his vision behind his hit television show “Tales” and much more!

