Flying Lotus teams up with Denzel Curry to premiere the official video for their Flamagra collab “Black Balloons Reprise”. Directed by Jack Begert, who had this to say about the visual:

“This is such a special project to me because it’s rare to work with an artist like Flying Lotus that truly has no creative boundaries. The same goes for Denzel. The two of them build such distinctive worlds with their visuals — I had a great time blending them together.”

Watch the “Black Balloons Reprise” video below.

