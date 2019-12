Fat Joe has been teasing that this may be his final album but hasn’t made a final decision. Alongside Dre (of Cool & Dre) he delivers Family Ties. Featuring eleven new records Cardi B, Anuel AA, Lil Wayne, Eminem, Bryson Tiller, Jeremih, Remy Ma, Mary J Blige, Ty Dolla $ign, and Big Bank DTE.

You can stream Family Ties in it entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.